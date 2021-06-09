NFL seeks city to play in Germany | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Berlin? Munich? Anywhere else? This time, the NFL is not hiding it, it wants to go and play in Germany.

In a statement, the league announced that it was now seeking. ” Identify the long-term partner city to use the enthusiasm of German supporters. No city was mentioned in the press release. At the end of May, some American media were talking about Munich as a favorite city, with matches starting in 2022 or 2023.

“The process aims to explore local partnerships, positions and logistics,” the statement said. […] Identifying the host city is a key step in bringing regular season games to our millions of German supporters. “

With a new record for the Super Bowl last February, the NFL has reported a 20% year-on-year increase in its audience on ProSyben and DAZN since 2017.

According to Albert Freer (Sports Illustrated) the possibility of placing a match during Octoberfest will be one of the possibilities discussed.