Home Top News Australia’s largest dinosaur belongs to a new species

Australia’s largest dinosaur belongs to a new species

Jun 09, 2021 0 Comments
Australia's largest dinosaur belongs to a new species

A new invention. A dinosaur discovered in Australia in 2006 has been identified as belonging to a new species, known as the Australopithecus couperensis. The discovered bones allow us to confirm that the dinosaur in question is undoubtedly one of the largest living on Earth.

According to experts, the animal measures five to six meters in height and twenty-five to thirty meters in length, making it the largest known Australian dinosaur and one of the largest in the world. It belongs to a group Dinosaurs Called “Titanosers”. “Compared to the size of the limbs, this new titanosaur is one of the five largest in the world,” said Robin McKenzie, a researcher at the Natural History Museum in Iromanga. Experts estimate its weight to be between 23 and 75 tons.

The dinosaur bones were found on a family farm in the northeastern state of QueenslandAustralia, Near the Iromanga bed. It was nicknamed “Cooper” by researchers who studied it, and the cove where the fossils were found. The discovery was initially a secret, and until 2007 the skeleton was not made available to the public.

3D comparison of bones

Studies to identify these bones and confirm that the animal belonged to a new species were a “very long and arduous process”, according to museum archaeologists, especially because of the size and subtlety of the bones. BBC.

To determine if this dinosaur belonged to a different species, researchers had to compare its bones with other Australian dinosaurs and other countries, especially thanks to 3D analysis. This digital capture process also noted that Cooper’s bones were crushed by the footprints of other robots. The research was published in the scientific journal Birje.

“The scientific publication marks the culmination of seventeen years of joint efforts between the Queensland Museum and the Iromanga Natural History Museum, geologists, fossil makers and, above all, volunteers,” the Queensland Museum said in a statement.

However, the largest dinosaur ever discovered in the world was the mayor or “Patagonian Titan” with the boat discovered in 2017. ArgentinaIt weighs about 70 tons and is 40 meters long.

READ  Vaccine shortage in Guatemala | Protesters are demanding the president resign

You May Also Like

Évasion : balade à Londres au fil de la Tamise

Escape: London ride with the Thames – 20 hour newspaper

Photo vaccination

Australia: A second mass vaccination center opens in NSW

In London, hotel openings are booming before summer

In London, hotel openings are booming before summer

Photo Mungo Park

Australia: Mungo Park, the Milky Way Photographer of the Year

The largest dinosaur found in Australia has been identified as a new species

The largest dinosaur found in Australia has been identified as a new species

The oldest coastal bottle in history is found in Australia

The oldest coastal bottle in history is found in Australia

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *