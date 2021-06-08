The Juno probe flies over the canyon to unravel its secrets

Description of the cone (front) and its magnetic layer. Picture : NASA / ESA

NASA’s Juno space probe has been flying in orbit around Jupiter since 2016, on Monday night on the planet’s moon Canyme. Its purpose? Evaluate the composition and magnetic field of this icy moon with other measurements.

Juno Mission Chief Investigator Scott Bolton explained that “Juno Canimite has an important set of tools that can be seen as before.” Release From NASA. “By flying very close, we’re exploring the canyon in the 21st century, completing future missions with our unique sensors and helping to prepare for the next generation Jovian system.”

Jupiter and its moons (top to bottom) are Io, Europa, Canmeet and Callisto. Picture : NASA

Launched in 2011, the Juno spacecraft is working to explore Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, to better understand the composition and evolution of the gas giant and its many mysterious moons. . While flying yesterday, Juno used instruments designed for the planet. Thursday to unravel the mysteries of Canmeid. The spacecraft’s microwave radiometer is commonly used to analyze the kinetic and chemical composition of Jupiter’s atmosphere (at depths of approximately 560 kilometers!). Deeply explored Mercury-sized moon Canyme to understand exactly what is happening on its ice surface. In a NASA report, Bolton noted that different layers of the outer layer of the canyon were light and dark, indicating that some ice may be higher than frozen water.

But scientists are not the only ones interested in the visible aspects of canymete. Juno’s radio transponder was designed to transmit radio waves into the Moon’s atmosphere in the hope of slightly distorting the outer layer waves known as the ionosphere, a difference that could be made by Earth’s laboratories. “If we can measure this change, we can understand the relationship between the kinetic ionosphere, its intrinsic magnetic field and Jupiter’s magnetic field,” said Dustin Pusino, a signal analysis engineer for the Juno mission. Beyond that, the noise in the images collected by Juno’s cameras can be used to detect information about the radiation environment of the canyon, while visible light can help researchers better identify areas of interest on its surface.

Based on Juno’s work Orbiting Jupiter for nearly eight years, in the Galileo spacecraft that flew over all the major moons of the planet. When Galileo was ordered to sink into Jupiter’s atmosphere in 2003, the mission destroyed the spacecraft. It was the Galileo study that discovered the magnetic field of the canyon, which led to Juno’s current work.

Because of the speed at which it grew Juno Flyby (was under investigation At a speed of 19 kilometers per second), was only on the spacecraft It takes about 25 minutes to take pictures of the moon before it becomes distant light.

Next-generation missions for Jupiter are already underway. The JUpiter ICy moons Explorer of the European Space Agency (JUICE) and work NASA Europe Clipper Will be launched in 2022 and 2024 respectively. The spacecraft will reach orbit around Jupiter in 2030, at the same time NASA Venus missions. Yes, 2030 still seems like an eternity far away, but at least, there will be lunar missions by Artemis humans to enjoy until then.