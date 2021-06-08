[Le bon numéro] # 38: The lowest number? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

A player is identified by his style of play, his personality, his physique but his number. A sign of a strong connection is that players often have the same number (if possible) when switching teams, and this can sometimes become a communication tool as well.

During 99 episodes, we are going to talk about the best players in terms of numbers in the NFL. A holder and replacement each time.

In this 38th episode, a weak and homogeneous class struggles to bring out a champion.

Title: Eugene Daniel (CB, Indianapolis Golds 1984-96, Baltimore Ravens 1997)

To be clear, the number 38 is one of the least valuable in league history (remember we are talking about the Super Bowl era here). Proof? Our holder does not have the Pro Bowl option or the All Pro option.

Yet he was a person of the Golds of the 1980s and 1990s, which was the poorest period of the Golds. Author of 38 career interruptions, he exploded with 14 interruptions in his first two seasons in his early years. It is very indescribable that he was not selected for Pro Bowl, especially in 1985 when he was the second best interlocutor in the league. Injustice was (slightly) corrected in this article.

Response: Dashon Goldson (S, San Francisco 49ers 2007-12, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2013, Washington Redskins 2014, Atlanta Falcons 2015)

Pro Bowler and All Pro, what more can you ask for in this episode? For a decade, Goldson has been one of the league’s most respected defenders. Elected in the 4th round of the 2007 draft, he established himself two years later as the undisputed possessor of the best protection of the Knights of the time.

He was not influenced by Patrick Willis or a Navarro Bowman, but he was an intimidating player in the back row, with excellent hands and touch physicality. He was part of the team that went to the Super Bowl and was touched by grace, before being blocked by the Ravens.

His life will not be successful, but he is a player who has counted several seasons in the NFL, which is enough in this issue to secure a replacement spot.

Mentions: Roland James (DP), Bob Tucker (DE), Sam Baker (K-FP), Tyrone Poole (DP), Mark Kelso (DP), Dramon Williams (DP) P.)