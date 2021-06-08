It is a ‘resurrected’ animal after freezing for 24,000 years in the Siberian tundra

For the first time in history, a biodiversity creature identified as a rotifer in Siberia was able to reproduce after 24,000 years of frost.

With the naked eye, its species are invisible. According to contemporary dating, they have lived on this planet for thousands of years. They get their name from the wheel shape they hold, and they may resemble one of the most resistant biodiversity on record. A team of scientists to that extent 24,000 year old frozen rotifer discovered, Who can Resurrection When exposed to heat.

A breakfast after 24 thousand years

The discovery was published in the journal Science Current Biology. From a millennial sample of permafrost, it is possible to recover a specimen Micro bdelloid rotifer. In response to its breed’s long tradition, the animal survived an artificial drying process (cryptobiosis), after which It seemed to regain his biological abilities.

And not only that. After some time of observation, the Siberian organism overcame a lack of oxygen, hunger and ice. Have your first breakfast 24 thousand years later. Stas Mala, who is in charge of research for the Soil Geology Laboratory at the Institute of Soil Chemistry and Biological Problems in Soil in Russia, describes the behavior as unique:

“Our report is the hardest evidence to date that biodiversity has endured for thousands of years in cryptobiosis, which is a state of completely stopped metabolism,” the expert exemplifies.

A starting Drilling in remote areas of the Arctic, The team led by Mala was able to recover Rotifer Read it. The animal is subject to severe and hospitable environmental conditions, Was able to “restart” after his last awakening In prehistoric times.

We recommend: A prehistoric rhino was discovered in Yakutia, filling its last meal intact

Come back alive after a frozen dream

This is not the first time an organism has “resurrected” after thousands of years. Microscopic fungi, plants and other life forms They were able to revive after freezing for a long time. However, all of these share the property of being a single cell. The Rotifer Found More complicated than that.

Other cycles were recorded as surviving up to a decade of frost. However, according to Russian dating, the recovered permafrost is at least 24 thousand years old. This means these biodiversity More resistance to changes in the environment More than originally believed:

“It is the dream of many fiction writers that a biodiversity creature can be frozen and stored for thousands of years and then revived,” says Malavin. “Of course, the organism is so complex that it is very difficult to freeze it alive, which is currently not possible for mammals. However, moving from a unicellular organism to an organism with a gut and a brain is a big step, albeit a microscopic one. ”

Scientists in charge of Mala It is not yet clear to them what the determining factor is Such an animal can survive for so long. They don’t really know what the difference is. However, they are confident that this question can be answered in the short term by an in-depth investigation of Arctic organisms capable of entering cryptophobia. Your care will lead to improvements in any way Human tissues can be protected for thousands of years.

Continue reading:

They find a ‘hell ant’ fossil when Amber swallows its prey

They find the remains of an oroprodosaurus sitting in its nest with its fossil children