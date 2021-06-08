In London, hotel openings are booming before summer

Britain The reopening of hotel companies in the UK has been accompanied by new creations. Overview of new addresses.





Nomad London

Located in Covent Garden, a block from Named Square, this first project from the Nomad Hotel Group outside the United States has opened its doors. This new luxury hotel features a lush ballroom, spacious patio with light bath, bar with sophisticated offer, two restaurants and 91 rooms. For membership card holders, the third place serves as a private lounge-restaurant. The listed building, which dates back to the 19th century, rises throughout the old Magistrate’s Court.e Century.

Mayfair Townhouse

At Mayfair Townhouse, the atmosphere is close. In this beautiful townhouse style hotel, the secular English chic emerges without touching the original character. In the tradition of the writer Oscar Wilde, places have chosen the fox as a decorative symbol – the most animal on the streets of London. The Tandy Bar, the focal point of the hotel, can be found in the form of carvings or paintings elsewhere in the rooms and corridors.

London

At this point, the London Hotel is heading towards Leicester Square, which is about to open its doors. In this lively district where a large number of tourists and walkers congregate, a sprawling hotel complex will open next September. Equipped with a height of 16 storeys and 350 rooms (including cabins and penthouse tower), the complex includes 2 rooms, 6 dining options (including ‘Castro Tavern’ with live music), a ballroom, and a new Odeon cinema with conference rooms. , Gym and spa. What is the highlight of the establishment? Elegant roof at 8 p.m.e Upstairs, you can enjoy contemporary Japanese food around a designer fire pit.

Bon Pacific London

For its first European hotel, Singapore Luxury Group has chosen to position itself on Liverpool Street (Shoredich) in Pan Pacific London. Located in the 43-story tower, the property will be part of the One Bishop’s Skate Plaza building complex. In addition to its 237 rooms and cabins and 160 private apartments, Pan Pacific London already promises an exotic cooking score. Especially note the arrival of the pastry chef Find out (Well known to the English for his television presence), Orchid Lounge will oversee afternoon tea; As well as the Ginger Lily menu, its wide range of champagne offers over 100 references. Note, this offer will be further expanded by the end of fall, with the opening of the second bar, which will be designed by Tom Dixon.

NYX Hotel London Holborn

Opening May 17, the UK’s first NYX hotel (by Leonardo Hotels) brings its art, pop and lifestyle to the Holbourne area. Between paintings signed by local artists, a DJ station and pop-up events, there is nothing to celebrate the cultural and nightlife of the capital. 213 rooms, a spa, an indoor swimming pool, a bar and a restaurant lead to design and colorful accommodation, against a backdrop of sober luxury.

