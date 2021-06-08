Home Top News Australia: A second mass vaccination center opens in NSW

A month after the mass vaccination center opened at the Sydney Olympic Park, Gladys Periglion recently announced the opening of a second facility to speed up vaccination.

Located at Lake Macquarie, North Sydney, The new center will be able to receive 20,000 vaccines per week. The 150 staff will work hard to expedite the fully implemented vaccination process Australia.

To date, the first center located Sydney, Greatly accelerated the process witnessed by the Prime Minister New South Wales : Our mass vaccination center at the Olympic Park Sydney Already vaccinating more than 5,000 people a day has been a huge success »He declared.

Vaccines will be provided at this new center, which will open in July Astrogeneca And Pfizer, By reservation.

