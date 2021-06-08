10 children born together!

A South African woman has set a Guinness World Record for giving birth to 10 children at the same time. Kosium Tomara Chithol, a 36-year-old black woman, gave birth to 10 children Monday night at a hospital in the country’s administrative capital, Pretoria.

Earlier last month, Halima CC, a Moroccan woman, set a Guinness World Record for giving birth to nine children. South Africa’s Kosium broke that record on Monday with the birth of 10 children.

Kosiyat’s husband, Devo Sosotti, told the media that his wife was being cared for by doctors at a hospital in Pretoria. If he has sudden pain in the afternoon, he will be admitted to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital were already convinced that there were several children in Kosi’s stomach.

However, two specialist gynecologists, along with three general practitioners, performed a caesarean section to discharge 10 babies each. Seven boys and three girls. Kosia gave birth to twins six years ago.

“I am shocked about my uterus,” Kosia told the media after the delivery. At first the doctors said they were twins, but it was unimaginable how 10 babies were in my womb for 36 weeks. I was sick and it was a tough time for me.

I pray to God to keep all my children healthy. My children and I are now completely healthy. Thanks to all the doctors.

The woman, who gave birth to 10 children at the same time, lives in Tembisa, near Pretoria, in the province of Hotting (Johannesburg).

Danny Mavela, an assistant professor of gynecology at Pretoria Medical University, said it was rare for Kishovan to have 10 children and that it was rare in the world without God’s help. Mavella said 10 babies should be weighed in an incubator for the next few months. Because babies were at higher risk during pregnancy.