Home Sports The best scorer in NFL history hangs in his cleats

The best scorer in NFL history hangs in his cleats

Jun 07, 2021 0 Comments
The best scorer in NFL history hangs in his cleats

Kicker Adam Vinatri has decided that he has finished playing football as he is retiring as the highest scorer in NFL history.

read more: NFL: 30 stadiums at full capacity

read more: NFL: Three big names when they leave

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old athlete announced his retirement. He did so during his time working on the podcast “The Pat McAfee Show”.

The man with four Super Bowl rings has amassed 2,673 points in 24 seasons in his long career. He also holds the NFL record for most games played (397), consecutive field goals (44), most playoff points (238) and most playoff field victories (12).

Vinatri began his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 1996. He spent 10 campaigns with Massachusetts and won three Super Bowls there (2002, 2004 and 2005).

With the Patriots, Goodell made history on the tour by pulling the field that started the New England dynasty at the dying moments of Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams. Vintery did it again two years later, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After his final coronation with the Bates in 2005, the University of South Dakota production continued its journey with the Indianapolis Golds, winning their fourth league title (2006). Vinateri played his last season in 2019, when he failed at a rare time in his career. In total, he starred in 14 campaigns in the Golds uniform.

READ  Early failure of F365: Crystal Palace and lack of offensive ambition

You May Also Like

Le pivot NBA des Los Angeles Lakers, Andre Drummond, tape dans la main de son entraineur, Frank Vogel, au moment de rejoindre le banc

New clue about Andre Drummond’s future in the locker?

Trevor Story

Trevor Story did not want to sign with the Rockies

evan fournier france twitter

A pair of sneakers that Evan Fornier can wear at the Olympics

Martinique's American dream for the 16th Gold Cup

Martinique’s American dream for the 16th Gold Cup

The rays are great despite the poor batting average

The rays are great despite the poor batting average

Participating in the playoffs is a big step for Rui Hachimura NBA

Participating in the playoffs is a big step for Rui Hachimura NBA

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *