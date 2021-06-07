Cleaning the house is a duty that, unfortunately, none of us can avoid.

Depending on the size of our home, cleaning surfaces may take one or more hours. In fact, it is not just a question of size, but above all furniture. This means we may have more difficulty cleaning a room with an area of ​​20 square meters than one in 40. It all depends on how many “things” there are between the furniture and the ornaments. Thus, for the fewer, it will be easier (and vice versa) to make the environment shine.

However, apart from this, there is something independent in cleaning furniture or square meters of an apartment. We are talking about glass, it is easy to shine, but really very insidious. Let’s find out why.

Between scent and hollows

In the previous article (link who) We talked about how important it is to clean windows to remove the smell of smoke from the house. In fact, the scent soaks in here and on the curtains, making them difficult to remove.

However, every time we are going to clean (and not only) our windows with classic products and classic clothes. Our readers already know what we are talking about, and apparently the hollows that need to be formed every time we clean them.

Here a question arises: is there an alternative way to shine windows, windows and mirrors without this bad effect? Yes it is and it will save us a lot of money while ensuring respect for the environment.

Glass shines in minutes and without chemicals with this unique tool that should never be found in our homes

This alternative is called Magical cloth It is nothing more than a serious cloth Microfiber It cleans without the use of products. That’s right, you don’t need any soap or chemical spray, just plain water. All we have to do is take it out of the package and let it boil for about five minutes. At this point we can apply it on the glass, but on other surfaces it can also be washed in the washing machine at very high temperatures.

The trick is in its specific fabric, which is well cleaned and gives shine without the use of products. Glasses shine in a few minutes and without chemicals with this unique tool that should never be seen in our homes and beyond. Saving and protecting a lot of the environment and our health, we were able to avoid buying harmful detergents.