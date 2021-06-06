Home Science Concerns in Lands: The virus is on the rise, including 50 cases of Indian variability and 31 confirmed cases.

Jun 06, 2021 0 Comments
About fifteen clusters have been identified in the Lands field in the southwest. An event that worries health officials.

Concern is growing in the Southwest with the proliferation of cases of Indian diversity. About fifty cases have been identified in Lands, but so far only 31 have been confirmed.

The first two cases of Indian variation were found on June 2 in two girls living in Docs, both of whom had no contact with British or Indian citizens. ARS stopped its organization to test its population massively. In total, 15 Indian variant clusters were identified in very different fields in Lands. An investigation is underway to reassemble the transmission chain.

Higher incidence rate than in France

This variation was first identified in India last April. On Wednesday, when leaving the Cabinet, Gabriel Atal expressed the government’s concern about the increase in virus circulation, especially in New Aquitaine. The incidence rate in Lands is 96 per 100,000 population Instead of 84 in France. This indicator has increased by 35% in three weeks. A.R.S. Lands warned the population that 43.6% of them received the first dose of the vaccine to maintain preventive gestures.

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

