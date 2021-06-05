Home Top News Uyghur court set up in London

Uyghur court set up in London

Jun 05, 2021 0 Comments
Uyghur court set up in London

Published

Video Length: 2 min.

Francinefo
Article written by

First in the UK Friday, June 4, dLawyers and human rights experts Please try again To shed light on the treatmente To Uyghurs via China. Investigations must end if the country is guilty of crimes against humanity and genocide.

The Informal Court has begun its work in London (UK) Friday, June 4th. He is responsible for gathering evidence on Uyghur treatment in China. Nine lawyers and experts heard their first testimony, and the former Mandarin teacher was detained in a detention camp. His testimony is terrifying. The GThe prisoners behaved like dogs. They were doing them Curves “, Said Olfinur Print. Preliminary inquiries according to participants. BTo Sir Jeffrey Nice, Chairman of the Tribunal, “The charges against China are unlikely to be challenged in the International Criminal Court, which is why the tribunal was formed. “

The Uyghur Muslim community mainly lives in Xinjiang, an autonomous region. He condemns cultural genocide, forced labor, abduction and contraception. The Chinese government denies it: “This tribunal is neither legitimate nor credible. This is anti-Chinese parody“. The Uyghur court report is due in December. It has no legal value, but its participants want to attract the attention of world powers to act against Beijing.

READ  Beyoncé urges fans to stay 'focused' on fight for justice for George Floyd

You May Also Like

Via space from London to China

Via space from London to China

In Australia, the media condemned articles referring to Cardinal Bell's trial

In Australia, the media condemned articles referring to Cardinal Bell’s trial

Onitsuka Tiger offers a flagship store in central London

Onitsuka Tiger offers a flagship store in central London

A lot. Sinaladino in Cohort, a month of Latin American cinema

Casinos Not on GamStop – Should You Give Them a Try?

Australia: Researchers test cola's "facial recognition"

Australia: Researchers test cola’s “facial recognition”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *