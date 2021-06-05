Participating in the playoffs is a big step for Rui Hachimura NBA

Along with Denny Avtija, Thomas Bryant and Daniel Coford, Rui Hachimura is part of the nucleus of the young elements that witches hope to create. For his second year in the NBA, he finished 17th in March 4th with his potential for some memorable performances such as his trips against the Bucks and Hornets at 29 and 30 points respectively (40% at 3 points) and averaged 6.4 resumes over 14 games.

But most of all he remembers being able to take part in his first series playoffs, an event that was always waiting for a young player and came to a great end following the regular season of the Scott Brooks team.

“When you look at the whole season, we started on the edge of the cliff (8 defeats in the first 10 games) and we pushed all the way to the playoffs, so it shows we have something worthwhile. Fight. It’s a good thing.”, He recalled.

Game X-factor of 4

So the guides rewarded their efforts, finishing 8th after two blocks. Cake Icing, Rui Hachimura has been heavily involved in the last two games, including playing 42 and 43 minutes.

“The team believes in me that I have played more time in the playoffs and I feel like I have delivered the results. It was a great experience for me. It was a big step in my basketball career.”, He continued, adding that there is still a lot to be done to continue to make progress.

The intensity of successive playoffs, the exploitation of the opponent’s weaknesses, the importance of adjustments and the repetition of oppositions against the same team, Rui Hachimura had to experience all that creates the uniqueness of successive playoffs.

“The way we worked together was important. We had to read the scout reports in depth, get to know our opponents inside and out, and I’m sure they did the same, so I know who will pay more for it.”

While Washington was on the verge of a sweep, Rui Hachimura became the X factor of Game 4 with 20 points (3/6 out of 3 points) in an 8/12 shooting, with 13 rebounds. The guides trusted him and the former resident of Konsaka paid them back a hundred times. Its Game 5 is also well done. Now it’s time to relax!