In Peru, Castillo’s candidate “did not reduce his left-wing speech” – Liberation

Political scientist Arthur Morenas understands the role of the second round of the presidential election, which pitted conservative Keiko Fujimori against editor Pedro Castillo on Sunday.

Arthur Moranas is the co-ordinator of the Andean Pole of the Institute of America and is a doctoral candidate in political science at the University of Strasbourg. From Lima, he analyzes the keys to the second round of the presidential election.

Despite allegations of corruption and corruption affecting his family, Keiko Fujimori sees himself in the second round of the presidential election for the third time in ten years. How to explain it ?

Its results in the first round should be compared to the previous presidential election, in 2016. It rose from 39.9% of the vote to 13.4%, a vertigenous fall. It finds itself in the second round as an extreme piece of the political landscape. His decision is illustrated by his strategy of claiming the legacy of his father, former President Alberto Fujimori, while in 2016, he sought to stand alone instead. He thus collected part of the nostalgia of the electorate for his father’s dictatorial policy.