Steelers: Big Ben hurts like a clock | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

In his first public speech after the loss in the playoffs against the Browns (48-37), Ben Rothlisberger addressed several key points of his office on Tuesday. First, he explained that his idea was a pay cut that agreed with the right to withdraw this season.

“This is my idea,” Rothlisberger told reporters. “I told them I would like to help the team in any way I can to tell them that I will do anything to help the team sign the players who are going to help us win the tournament,” he added.

The 39-year-old quarterback wanted to dramatize the team’s ability to terminate a contract after the season. He doesn’t know Cornell, but he comes from a distance.

“I’m going to take this season when I approach all seasons – I think this is the last (…) attitude you should have like this, not because it might be the last, but because every action in football can be the last. Every match can be the last. It means I will give everything I have , ”The man explained with two rings.

Giving all he has is little or nothing. Rothlisberger, however, wanted to assure the status of his form. In particular, he said that the worries he had over the long balls last year were due to him rebuilding his elbow in the office and that he is now more comfortable playing with his longtime team for an entire season.