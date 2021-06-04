Home Top News Onitsuka Tiger offers a flagship store in central London

Jun 04, 2021 0 Comments
Asix Group opens one of the world’s largest boutiques on Regent Street. It is 850 square meters and has two levels.

It is the first store in the world to carry the full range of Japanese brand including contemporary and traditional collections, Nippon Matte Series and Premium Line Onitsuka.

The brand explained that the place was designed to “make the Onitsuka Tiger world look like a branded art gallery where customers can fully enjoy it.” It covers an area of ​​860 square meters on two floors. On the ground floor, a large mural made of three types of marble offers a full range of shoes.

In the basement is a showroom and gallery that will be used to “support local designers and international artists and provide a variety of experiences that connect the brand with London culture,” a statement said.

The integration of the two floors is ensured by a luminous pillar, which penetrates from the basement to the ceiling of the ground floor and is visible to the left of the main entrance. It was made by two-color spiral light, “embracing the brand’s philosophy of combining tradition and innovation”.

The company also introduced special models to celebrate the launch, with graphics used in limited editions, combining the brand’s tiger theme with a color scheme inspired by the famous London Underground map. Both shoe models have the Ultimate 81 MP. And Reflock Runner MP.

