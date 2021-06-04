Home Top News Justice tax for multinational corporations – exemption

Justice tax for multinational corporations – exemption

Jun 04, 2021 0 Comments
Justice tax for multinational corporations - exemption

Analysis

The article is reserved for subscribers

The new U.S. administration has been protecting the G7 in London since this Friday, establishing an international minimum tax rate for large corporations. A surprising improvement in the face of tax improvement strategies.

America is back. «America is back, Joe Biden made the announcement at the Munich Security Conference on 19 February. After four years of inventions and fees by his predecessor Donald Trump, the new US president has finally paid tribute to diplomacy and the virtues of the Atlantic Alliance. “America First”. However, no one had a clear idea of ​​the new international commitment to the United States, and the prediction that Joe Biden would be the mastermind of the consensus between 137 and four months after coming to the White House was low. OECD Member States. During the first G7 of his presidency, which begins in London this Friday, June 4, pose as the designer of a global offensive against tax havens.

Joseph Stiglitz, an economist who has already judged the deal between the seven, praised it “The Paris Agreement should be taxed …

READ  Thomas Ravenel Returns, Craig Conover and Shep Rose Riak

You May Also Like

Twitter Blue was officially launched in Canada and Australia

Twitter Blue was officially launched in Canada and Australia

Une enquête du Guardian, basée sur des documents issus des Archives nationales, affirme que Buckingham Palace auraient empêché des minorités ethniques et des étrangers d’occuper des postes administratifs… alors qu’ils pouvaient travailler en tant que domestiques. Photo Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP

Buckingham Palace is said to have prevented minorities from administrative work

Le concept bZ4X de Toyota officiellement présenté pour l’Amérique du Nord

Toyota bZ4X officially delivered to US | Automatic Messages

BFMTV

Researchers will test the “facial recognition” of colas

L'administration Trump a obtenu les données téléphoniques de journalistes du New York Times: "Ceci amenuise profondément la liberté de la presse"

Trump administration receives telephone data from New York Times reporters: “This deeply undermines press freedom”

A swimming pool suspended between two buildings has opened in London

A swimming pool suspended between two buildings has opened in London

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *