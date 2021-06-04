Billbow was replaced by Seville, Dublin London and St. Petersburg

The UEFA on Friday removed Bilbao and Dublin from the list of host cities for the men’s football euro scheduled for this summer. The matches awarded to the Premier are being moved to Seville, while the scheduled games in St. Petersburg and London Ireland are being revived.

UEFA Cleaver Attacked the cities of Bilbao and Dublin. Uncertain The audience can be welcomed For their Euro football matches this summer (11 June-11 July) they were excluded from organizing parts of the event. Sevilla re-appoints scheduled matches in the Basque Country and St. Petersburg and London initially share scheduled matches in Ireland.

Munich confirmed

It has already been postponed for a year Due to infection, The tournament will finally take place in eleven cities in eleven countries: Munich, in a hot seat, confirmed and will welcome the France-Germany clash on June 15, while no doubt about Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest and Amsterdam.

This unprecedented pan-European format, envisioned by former UEFA leader Michael Platini, was initially to be held in thirteen cities in thirteen countries, and then twelve faced obstacles associated with its major construction after it was evacuated to Brussels in late 2017. Arena.

UEFA President Alexander Seferin was delighted to guarantee a “safe and festive environment” with spectators “in all competitions”, despite the health crisis and the need to set the body in March.

“We have a little work ahead of us, we’re starting again – camping, travel, all the logistics,” UEFA Vice President Poland Gibniev Ponyk tweeted before the official conclusion.

Seville and San Petersburg – Officially !!! Us work a bit in front of us, we start – camping, travel, all logistics – Zbigniew Boniek (onBoniekZibi) April 23, 2021



St. Petersburg, already in the host cities, will reclaim three new matches in the first round: Poland-Slovakia, Sweden-Slovakia and Sweden-Poland.

“Today we are going 50% [de spectateurs]. This is a limit confirmed by UEFA. If there is a possibility of change, it will be an increase, “said Alexei Sorokin, head of the Russian Organizing Committee in the Sport-Express newspaper on Friday.

For its part, London will resume the planned 16 rounds in Dublin, so the British capital will be included in seven meetings, including the semi-finals and final at the famed Wembley Stadium.

Not provided in the initial arrangement, Seville was the preferred solution for several days for the Confederation of Spain to resume the four meetings scheduled in Bilbao, which the UEFA ruled out on Wednesday for setting too severe health conditions for public reception. [Bilbao avait fixé une jauge à 25 % de manière non ferme et définitive, et seulement si, selon la villle, les conditions sanitaires le permettaient].

Faced with this “unilateral” decision, the Basque organizers have announced that they plan to take the case to court to recover the costs of 1. 1.2 million already incurred.

Already for several weeks, Budapest, St. Petersburg, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Rome and London all offered ratings ranging from 25% to 100%. Munich will “welcome at least 14,500 visitors,” the UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

With AFP