Home Top News Australia: Researchers test cola’s “facial recognition”

Australia: Researchers test cola’s “facial recognition”

Jun 04, 2021 0 Comments
Australia: Researchers test cola's "facial recognition"

Australian researchers will test a device for “facial recognition” of colas, with the aim of identifying and better preserving the species, Griffith University announced Thursday.

• read more: Sydney Metro: SNC-Laval’s six-year contract in Australia

Griffith University researchers want to use artificial intelligence to recognize every marsupial that uses wildlife columns in the state of Queensland (northeast).

Underpasses and bridges have been built to provide a safe lane away from cars on busy roads near Kola habitats.

Professor Jun Joo, who is leading the pilot study, believes that artificial intelligence no longer needs to control the cameras to find out which species use these eco-pipelines.

“Now, with artificial intelligence growing at full speed for ten years, technology is powerful enough to identify not only colas, but every individual of this species who uses these passages,” he said.

These researchers are already using identification tags and GPS to track colas.

Griffith University said it was working with environmental protection associations to allow artificial intelligence to ultimately distinguish each marsupial based on its origin and movements.

It is important to have a good understanding of how these data colas use wildlife intersections and whether wildlife intersections can help prevent collisions with vehicles.

The government-funded project will allow the installation of twenty cameras near Brisbane in July.

The population of koalas, victims of climate change, habitat loss, dog attacks, car accidents and diseases are in dramatic decline.

The massive wildfires that devastated the massive island-continent in 2019 and 2020 helped greatly to accelerate this phenomenon.

READ  Photo Cyril Lignach has released a snapshot of his new restaurant in London!

You May Also Like

Casinos Not on GamStop – Should You Give Them a Try?

Billbow was replaced by Seville, Dublin London and St. Petersburg

Billbow was replaced by Seville, Dublin London and St. Petersburg

Justice tax for multinational corporations - exemption

Justice tax for multinational corporations – exemption

Twitter Blue was officially launched in Canada and Australia

Twitter Blue was officially launched in Canada and Australia

Une enquête du Guardian, basée sur des documents issus des Archives nationales, affirme que Buckingham Palace auraient empêché des minorités ethniques et des étrangers d’occuper des postes administratifs… alors qu’ils pouvaient travailler en tant que domestiques. Photo Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP

Buckingham Palace is said to have prevented minorities from administrative work

Le concept bZ4X de Toyota officiellement présenté pour l’Amérique du Nord

Toyota bZ4X officially delivered to US | Automatic Messages

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *