Toyota bZ4X officially delivered to US | Automatic Messages

Yesterday, there were a ton of presentations at Toyota. Of course, the big news of the day was the official release of the Corolla Cross SUV. However, other interesting news related to the event hosted by the company.

A lot, the electric concept bZ4X officially introduced in North America. We don’t have a lot of new information about him except to confirm that he will actually come down with us.

See also: Shanghai 2021: Toyota finally delivers its bZ4X

However, Toyota has said it will share more information about the product version later this year. However, we now know more precisely when this model will be shown somewhere in the middle of 2022.

Note that the BZ4X concept (bZ for Beyond Zero) was co-created with Subaru. So it will be interesting to follow what is given to us on this page. This model offers all-wheel drive and also benefits from a new platform called E-DNGA. In terms of its design, imagine an RAV4. Also get acquainted with the name bZ; Toyota plans to carry these letters and seven models by 2025.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your car, buy online, we offer you in Quebec!

Prototype Toyota bZ4X, profile

Toyota bZ4X prototype, interior