Home Science SpaceX ready to launch rocket from sea | SpaceX | Location | Technology | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

SpaceX ready to launch rocket from sea | SpaceX | Location | Technology | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

Jun 03, 2021 0 Comments
spacex-oceanpad

Elon Muskin’s company SpaceX is reported to be launching rockets from the sea soon. Musk also announced that the rocket could be launched from a space shuttle at sea early next year. This is the first time a private company has launched a rocket from the sea.

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft will be tested at sea to travel to Mars and the Moon. Launches at sea are often aimed at starship tests. It is believed that this very challenging experiment on land can be carried out at sea without any worries.

Musk revealed on social media that Timos, also known as Spaceport, is currently under construction. Musk said he expects to be able to launch rockets from the sea by 2022. Musk tweeted that next year’s Ocean Spaceport Timos will be under construction.

The private space agency is said to have purchased two oil rigs last year to shift launch pads and landing sites to the sea for tests of the next-generation spacecraft for space travel. They are named for two red moons, Phobos and Timos.

English Summary: SpaceX may launch rockets from ocean space soon next year

var props = { method: 'share_open_graph', action_type: 'og.shares', action_properties: JSON.stringify({ object: { 'og:url': FBlink, 'og:title': FBTitle, 'og:description': FBDesc, 'og:image': protocol + "//" + hostname + imgSRC } }) }

function fbcallback(response) { if (responsepost_id) self.close(); } FB.ui(props, fbcallback); return false; e.stopPropagation(); });

$('.close').unbind().click(function () { $('.share').fadeOut('fast'); click_txt = 0; });

},

getLocation: function (href) { var location = document.createElement("a"); location.href = href; if (location.host == "") { location.href = location.href; } return location; },

fbPluginCall: function () { try { (function (d, s, id) { // Disabling this external JS in edit/author mode if (typeof CQ != "undefined") { if (CQ.WCM) { if (CQ.WCM.isEditMode(true)) { return; } } }

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.9&appId=" + fbAppId; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

FB.init({ appId: fbAppId, version: 'v2.9', status: true, cookie: true }); } catch (err) {} }

}

READ  If this phenomenon continues, will Earth freeze and become Mars? | Earth | Tuesday | Location | Technology | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

You May Also Like

Information released by the Meteorological Center regarding acid rain

Information released by the Meteorological Center regarding acid rain

ירח ענק - פייק (צילום: סעיף 27א לחוק זכויות יוצרים)

A big moon covers the sun: real or bike?

The distinctive curved spiral galaxy was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope

The distinctive curved spiral galaxy was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope

Ukrainian polar explorers record extraordinary event in Antarctica (photo) - UNIAN

Ukrainian polar explorers record extraordinary event in Antarctica (photo) – UNIAN

Staff in the Department of Psychology at Bingle University need Islamic science

Staff in the Department of Psychology at Bingle University need Islamic science

A piece of space debris holes in the ISS

A piece of space debris holes in the ISS

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *