Cyberatoc on JBS: Biden does not rule out action against Moscow

Asked if he would act against his Russian envoy, Vladimir Putin, who will meet in Geneva in two weeks, Mr Biden said: “We are closely examining the matter.”

However, when asked if he thought the Russian president was trying to test him before they met, Joe Biden said, “No.”

The White House has stressed that Joe Biden will raise US concerns at the June 16 summit and earlier scheduled meetings with US allies on the G7, NATO and the EU.

“We expect this to be a topic of discussion throughout the president’s visit,” spokeswoman Jen Zhaki told a news conference.

“It’s unacceptable to welcome criminal organizations that harm America’s essential infrastructure,” he stressed.

“We will not tolerate it, we will talk about it, we will not rule out any way,” a White House spokesman continued.

The Brazilian team JBS on Sunday discovered that its computer system was targeted by hackers on several servers located in North America and Australia.

According to the White House, which did not directly blame the Kremlin, JBS told U.S. officials that it was the target of a ransomware cyber attack “from a Russian-based criminal organization.”

It was this type of attack that targeted the colonial pipeline, a large American oil pipeline, in early May. Washington has repeatedly allowed Moscow to launch computer attacks against the United States.

“President Biden fully believes that President Putin and the Russian government have a role to play in preventing and preventing these attacks, so it will be a matter of debate when they meet,” he said.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was ready to investigate any US request for a cyber-attack targeting JBS.

“There are contacts through diplomatic channels,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.