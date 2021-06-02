What Habits Reduce Eyelash Volume?

We know that eyes are the windows to the soul, but did you know that the lashes are the frame? Eyelashes are one of the most important features of your face and they deserve more attention, especially when you notice them changing very quickly. Unfortunately, many people don’t know how to properly care for their lashes, and even fewer of them know what options are available once they begin needing that extra boost for their lashes. An eyelash serum can help, to see the best eyelash serum, click here. This article will provide you with the information you need to figure out how to care for your eyelashes, and it will also discuss the habits that reduce the volume of your eyelashes.

Habits Reducing Eyelash Volume

Eyelash care plays an important role in their growth and beauty, but there are also habits and factors that weaken their growth and put them in serious danger:

Improper nutrition

Severe deficiencies in vitamins and minerals can cause lashes to become brittled or stop growing. The causes of eyelash loss are the same as the causes of hair loss. Having a healthy and balanced diet eliminates the deficiency of vitamins B, A, E, iron, and magnesium.

The inclusion of fresh fruits and vegetables such as spinach, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, whole grains, pistachios, almonds, as well as the omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon strengthens the body and thus increases the strength and health of eyelashes. Taking a vitamin B supplement is beneficial for accelerating the growth of eyelashes and hair.

False Eyelashes

If you are accustomed to using them a lot and even daily, it is better to know that American researchers have concluded that the use of false eyelashes for the eyes is not safe.

As you know, false eyelashes are longer than natural eyelashes. As a result, instead of reducing the flow of air to the surface of the eye, they increase it. This causes the eyes to dry quickly and exposes the eyes to airborne particles. These issues also lead to dry eye syndrome.

Also, the glue used to attach false eyelashes to the eyelid increases the possibility of allergic reactions. This is even more likely to be the case with adhesives that contain formaldehyde.

Eyelash extensions or implants are a way to replace lost eyelashes in people who have lost their eyelashes due to burns, hair loss and some diseases. Natural eyelash transplantation is actually a type of reconstructive surgery and does not have only a cosmetic aspect.

To do this, a specialist uses thin hair on the back of the neck or ears and implants these lashes in the operating room. Of course, this operation also has its possible side effects, which include eye damage and even loss of vision.

But people who go to their local hairdresser for extensions just for having longer and more beautiful eyelashes cause serious damage to the health of the eyelashes and even their eyes. Note that any external damage, even washing the face and eyes and even hand contact, will cause the implanted eyelashes to be pulled out, along with a few strands of natural eyelashes.

Mascara and Make-up

Eye makeup has nothing to do with eye health, but it can affect your lashes to some extent and destroy them. Using coarse cosmetics such as thick mascara can stretch and weaken lashes. In addition, rubbing your eyes or squeezing them too hard when removing makeup can cause the lashes to break and fall out.

Facial Cleansers

The skin around the eyes and eyelids is very sensitive and needs more care. Some people use unsuitable soaps and cleansers to clean their skin, and the sensitivity of the skin in this area can cause the lashes to fall out or weaken.

Final Words

Eyelashes give a special beauty to our face. But there are habits that can endanger the health of our eyelashes. Therefore, by avoiding the habits above and using the optimal eyelash care methods, you can always maintain the beauty of your eyelashes.