Shepherd Mullin Introduces Podcasts for French Companies and Entrepreneurs in the United States

New York- (Trade tax! Entering and growing their businesses in the United States and how to meet these challenges to be successful in the United States. Supported by Shepherd Mullin’s French desk team, “French Insider” will interview entrepreneurs and other professionals who will tell their stories and share their knowledge with French businesses and entrepreneurs to help them with their operations and investments in the United States.

“We hope we can help our auditors to be more successful in the United States,” said Valerie Dement, partner at Shepherd Mullin, co-chair of the company’s French desk team. “Based on the remarkable experience of our Franco-American team in the United States and France, we are excellent at providing information and practical advice to French businesses, and our hosts bring incredible knowledge, skills and ideas into the conversation.”

“French Insider” today has three episodes:

“What Companies Need to Know About International Trade Policies Under the New Management” with Shepard Mullin’s partner Sarah Ben-Massa and executive partner Reid Witten at the company’s London office.

Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guide Post Solutions, will be interviewing Sarah Aberk, Special Adviser to Shepherd Mull, on “Corporate Immigration Challenges Businesses Need to Know by 2021”.

Valerie Demont interviewed Paula Close, Plant Manager, Greiform CS USA, on “How French Companies Can Be Prepared to Do Business in the United States”.

Upcoming chapters include:

Another episode of the series “How French Companies Get Ready to Do Business in the United States” with Valerie Demont interviewing Aurelie Bezier, venture partner of Olium Capital.

“State Tax Issues and Strategies for Doing Business in the United States” by Avex Sarah Ben-Massa and El Associates Finance de Shepherd Mulin, Justin Hepworth

“French Insider” can be downloaded from Apple Podcast, Stitcher Radio, Google Play and other major podcasts.

Click Here Listen to the first three chapters.

Shepherd Mullin has numerous French-speaking lawyers who advise French clients on U.S. law. The French Desk Group supports investments, mergers and acquisitions of French companies and their development in the United States (based in the United States by qualified French-speaking lawyers (based in New York, Washington, DC, Chicago and California). In law, the company is from the Brussels office (a European law firm headed by a licensed partner to train in Paris and Brussels, and supported by four French-speaking lawyers in Paris and / or Brussels).

À Propos de Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Shepherd Mullin’s full service Amla 50 company has more than 980 lawyers in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Shepherd Mullin to handle business and technical problems, high-risk litigation and complex financial transactions. In the United States, the company has almost half of Fortune 100 customers. For more information, see www.sheppardmullin.com.