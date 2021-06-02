Results of the French embassy election in London

The results of the diplomatic elections in London are known with the bonus of good news: a significant increase in the turnout this year.

Epidemiology reports that the embassy has stepped up its efforts to encourage participation. Promoting electronic voting in these elections, The number of registered voters this year has increased to more than 107,000, Against nearly 79,000 in 2014 in the 2nd British constituency. Thus, more than 97% of those involved used Internet voting !

We now know the outcome of this walk! So they were chosen as advisors to the French people living abroad, Who will represent us at our London Embassy and Embassy :

Mr. Bertin Oliver

Mrs. ORTIS .p. SPARROW Marie-Claire

Mrs. Mortens th. CONNELL Patricia

In the battle of M. MAIGNE

M. Hutton Nicholas

Mrs. MALLET Amélie

Mr. VAZEILLE Rémi

Mrs. BLANCHOT ISABEL

M. Ahmar Sami

As for the embassy representatives, Who will elect the senators to represent the French people living outside France :

Mr. Boraci Fabrice

Mrs. CARPENTIER .p. Rosette Celia

Mrs. LEDOUX Emmanuel

Mr. PLANTÉ Julian

Mrs. COUDERT .p. DBOUK Marlon

Marcus Silk Laurent

Mrs. Rutier Sophie

Mr. Fournier Frederick

Mrs. Gillemin Logier Mary-Andre

Mme SMADJA Catherine

M. Adol Christoph

Mrs. LEFEVRE .p. Lelex Christine

Finally, below you will find a summary of the lists of votes you received and the seats allotted accordingly.