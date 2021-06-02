Qantas Airlines to reward vaccinated passengers

A Qantas flight – Dinendra Hariya / Shutters / Siba



Qantas The reward program will begin in July

Vaccine against Covid 19 Within the population

Australian. The plane will give gifts to those who have been vaccinated and arrange raffles. Lucky winners can win “1,000 loyalty points, deductions [ou encore] Ten Jackpots, ”quoted Alan Joyce, CEO of the company 9 News.

These extraordinary rewards will include one year of unlimited free flights for a family of four on all routes of Qantas and its subsidiary Jetstar Airways. The head of the Today show he was invited to said he would win at least one of his jackpots in every state or region of Australia. Alan Joyce felt that the example set by others was important when it came to immunization.

Resumption of international flights by the end of this year

To benefit from this program, you must have previously been vaccinated with the Covid 19 vaccine or have been vaccinated by 2021. The hotel group has partnered with Accra Qantas and its companies to provide a total of one million loyalty points and free accommodation. Chairman Airlines Other companies were encouraged to join them.

“He said he was looking forward to a ‘Team Australia’ moment, where all companies help develop the vaccine and reward those who receive the injection.” Qantas plans to resume international flights by the end of this year with government assistance to upgrade its fleet. Alan Joyce said he hopes the lines in July or August could indicate reopened dates and relevant locations.