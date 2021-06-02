Home Science A big moon covers the sun: real or bike?

A big moon covers the sun: real or bike?

Jun 02, 2021 0 Comments
ירח ענק - פייק (צילום: סעיף 27א לחוק זכויות יוצרים)






Surprising documents of a large moon ascending quickly into the sky and obscuring the sunlight excite surfers on the net web, many surfers have tried to understand if this is a real document or a well-edited video by David Davidson Research and found the answer






Photo: Section 27A of the Copyright Act

In a new video that ran on social media last week, a giant moon appears from the horizon, skies quickly into the sky, approaches the sun, suddenly, without warning – complete darkness. The spectacular eclipse in its beauty, which lasted a few seconds, shocked surfers wondering if it was real. So he turns out to be a complete bike. Here is the explanation.

“Congratulations to the creator who confirmed that the shaded side of the moon is always against the sun,” said Weissmann’s astronomer David Polishuk. “The right part is about where it ends. The size of the moon from the earth is the same as the sun. It’s the position of the sun in a standard video. It represents a short time (30 seconds text accordingly). The moon actually moves very fast. Due to the rotation of the earth’s axis (24 hour rotation). This reflects the fact that the Moon’s motion around the Earth is much slower (rotation in a month) and that the Moon moves much slower from the Sun than the video. “

Polishuk explains, “When the moon covers the sun, the darkness in the sky is not so sudden, but gradually – anyone who has seen a total solar eclipse experiences this miraculous experience. For example, in 2017 I saw two such events in the US and” in Turkey. “

READ  NASA is set to touch on an asteroid for the first time

Davidson Institute Description: This is where the solar eclipse occurred

You May Also Like

The distinctive curved spiral galaxy was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope

The distinctive curved spiral galaxy was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope

Ukrainian polar explorers record extraordinary event in Antarctica (photo) - UNIAN

Ukrainian polar explorers record extraordinary event in Antarctica (photo) – UNIAN

Staff in the Department of Psychology at Bingle University need Islamic science

Staff in the Department of Psychology at Bingle University need Islamic science

A piece of space debris holes in the ISS

A piece of space debris holes in the ISS

Indigenous Technology Strengthens Memory - NRC

Indigenous Technology Strengthens Memory – NRC

A small orbiting object has damaged the International Space Station

A small orbiting object has damaged the International Space Station

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *