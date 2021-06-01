The return of Folov to Australia is conditional on the agreement of the Catalan Dragons

When asked about this on Friday, Folov did not apologize. ” There is no regret in life … you know, I have faith in God, everything happens for a reason ”, Did he announce? ” I am so grateful for this opportunity to come back to the field “, He added. The Australian Federation, in its press release, did not fail to remind us that QRL” An inclusive system “Who believes” Diversity “. Folov warned:” Violation of the Code of Conduct may result in the player’s registration being suspended or canceled. .