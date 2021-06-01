Blinken in Central America to discuss the issue of immigrants

(Washington) The head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blingen, will visit Costa Rica on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with Central American countries.

For his first visit to Latin America, the Secretary of State chose to travel to San Jose, where the foreign ministers of the Central American Coordinating Organization (CHICA) will meet on Tuesday: Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador.

He should also have the opportunity to meet with delegates from Mexico.

“This is a great opportunity to discuss regional solutions” and to “deepen our collective approach to the challenges of migration,” explained Julie Chung, US Secretary of State.

It is a question of setting to music the desire of President Joe Biden to attack the “root causes” of the influx of immigrants to the southern border of the United States, he pleaded, especially Washington’s $ 4 billion aid package to the countries of the Northern Triangle (Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador).

“The government was clear from the beginning about the importance of tackling corruption,” he said, adding that “when we want to tackle immigration – illegal migration -, corruption, governance and the status quo, all of these are linked,” the ambassador said. “It simply came to our notice then. They do not trust their governments. ”

President Biden, who arrived at the White House in January, quickly confronted the large number of immigrants from Central America to the Mexican border. Republicans accuse Donald Trump of tightening the presidency, drafting a draft – and promising a “humane” immigration policy that denies the existence of a crisis today.

However, the reforms promised by the Democrats are slowly being designed. Joe Biden has handed over his vice president Kamala Harris to this high-risk file. Ahead of his first trip to Mexico and Guatemala scheduled for next week, he has so far pledged global action on the “source” of immigrant arrivals.

If Anthony Blinkan had praised Costa Rica’s example of joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he would have been in San Jose in the presence of colleagues from colder countries with the United States.

Washington thus condemned El Salvador’s attacks on the freedom of the judiciary, and reiterated its concern for the situation of Julie Chung Nicaragua, particularly in terms of press freedom and human rights.