Australia: New dinosaur remains found

Jun 01, 2021 0 Comments
This Tuesday, May 25, a team of geologists discovered the remains of dinosaur bones suspected to be a new plant species. The bones were found in southwestern Queensland and buried in a city far from the sea in Australia.

According to paleontologists, the bones are about 95 million years old, dating back to the Cretaceous. Director of Archeology at the Natural History Museum of Iromanga, Robin McKenzie, Australia has long been isolated from Gondwana and South America. So most of the dinosaur bone remains found in the country must be new to science.

According to Britannica, Kondwana was a super continent about 600 million years old, and included many countries including India, Africa, Arabia, Australia, Antarctica, Madagascar and South America. Its first decay began about 180 million years ago.

So far, only the vertebrae and skeletal components of the vertebrae have been found. However, they are optimistic about finding other additional bone fragments because they have so far only been dug to a depth of one meter. According to 9 reports, the excavation could take up to five years to complete.

Preliminary observations have revealed that it is a soropot, the largest known dinosaur species.

