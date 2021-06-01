A 7-year-old boy in Florida swims for an hour to help his father and sister who are stranded in a river

Suddenly Abigail, who usually hangs from the back of the boat, had to leave because the current was so strong, Chase said.
The 7-year-old tried and tried to stop him from slipping, but then he got stuck.
The Post tried to help them and told them to swim ashore as they tried to reach their daughter who was wearing a chassis life jacket.
“I told them I loved him because I had no idea what was going to happen,” the Post said. “I tried to stay with both of them. I exhausted myself. She walked away from me. ”
The chase took an hour to get off. He hoisted the dog on his back towards the WKXT so he would not get tired. When he reached the ground, he ran to a nearby house for help.
Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Service (JFRD) said his father and sister had gone a mile and a half from the boat’s location.
Without the help of his colleagues, the outcome would have been different, Proswimmer said.
“We had all the resources that could have come so quickly, and we’re glad all three of these have been recovered, and all three are doing better,” he said. “We could not ask for a better result.”