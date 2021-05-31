The Danish secret service is said to have helped ask the NSA over Merkel

According to a media report, the Danish military intelligence service FE helped the NSA to spy on top EU politicians. Detainees include Angela Merkel, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Pierre Steinbrook.

D.According to a media report, the Danish secret service helped the US secret service NSA to wiretap German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and other top European politicians. The Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) and other European media outlets have reported that the Danish foreign and military intelligence service, the ForceWard EFTREITNEGNESTE (FE), has directed the NSA to use a secret listening station called Sundaygarden near Copenhagen. Ed, WDR and Sunday “Sdeddeutsche Zeitung”.

According to joint research by broadcasters and newspapers, the U.S. Secret Service was able to tap into an important Internet hub for various submarine cables between 2012 and 2014. The barrage was directed against leading politicians in Germany, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and France. In this country, with the exception of Merkel and today’s federal president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the then Social Democratic presidential candidate Pierre Steinbrook was affected.

According to DR, the NSA had access to text messages, phone calls and Internet activities, including research, chats and messenger services. DR Its information came from nine sources, which approached the classified FE information. This research was confirmed by several independent sources.

According to research, cooperation between the NSA and the Danish Secret Service in monitoring neighboring European countries was documented in a 2015 internal FE report. The so-called Dunhammer report was developed by Danish intelligence and information technology experts following the revelations of former U.S. Secret Service employee Edward Snowden.

Danish Defense Minister Train Bramson, who has been in office since June 2019, was informed of this in August 2020. He told the broadcaster that “proper wiretapping of close associates” was unacceptable.

Steinbrook told the research network of NDR, WDR and “Sotutcher Zaitung” that he only found out about the wiretapping against him through reports. “Politically, I think this is a scandal.” He believes Western states also need functional and efficient intelligence services. But show this type of wiretapping among partners “they run their own lives”.

The federal government is unaware of the spying on leading government members from Denmark. “The subject of your research was revealed to the Chancellor through your investigation,” a government spokesman said. Federal President Steinmeier also said he knew nothing about wiretapping activities from Denmark so far.

In 2013, Edward Snowden, a former U.S. intelligence officer, released thousands of top-secret documents about US intelligence surveillance practices. These revelations provoked outrage around the world. When the NSA allegedly tapped her cell phone, Merkel responded with the phrase “wiretapping between friends – it doesn’t work”. The Federal Attorney’s Office stopped the investigation in 2015.