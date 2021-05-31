Home Top News Mayfair Mix and Dinner: New Event

Mayfair Mix and Dinner: New Event

May 31, 2021 0 Comments
Apprendre à faire des cocktails

For your agendas! This is good news. Events signed by Mary French Touch may finally resume. To return to school in June, Mary-Lawrence launches a new design for the Mayfair Cocktail Masterclass and Dinner evening scheduled for June 8.

This valuable and unique evening will take place in two phases

First, you will be given a demonstration on how to make two exceptional cocktails based on the popular buttermilk. Japanese alcohol brand. More study than theory because every registrar can compete and try to create the best cocktail to get a good reward. This “master class” will be held in groups of 6 at 6.30 pm, 7.15 pm and finally at 8 pm. All the details can be found here.

After this teaching and fun appetite?

3 You will attend a dinner prepared by Michelin’s star chef Quick Dacosta. All you need to do is give them an outlet and the support they need to keep going. Remember that all tickets are entitled to a complimentary cocktail for you.

You can book your evening time for a cocktail and choose your car la carte menu. Do not wait to register, The number of seats is low.

Dress code: Smart casual

Information: [email protected]

Event Venue: Arrows Qty, 64 Eastcase Street London, W1W8NQ

