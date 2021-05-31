Mayfair Mix and Dinner: New Event

For your agendas! This is good news. Events signed by Mary French Touch may finally resume. To return to school in June, Mary-Lawrence launches a new design for the Mayfair Cocktail Masterclass and Dinner evening scheduled for June 8.

This valuable and unique evening will take place in two phases

First, you will be given a demonstration on how to make two exceptional cocktails based on the popular buttermilk. Japanese alcohol brand . More study than theory because every registrar can compete and try to create the best cocktail to get a good reward. This “master class” will be held in groups of 6 at 6.30 pm, 7.15 pm and finally at 8 pm. All the details can be found here .

After this teaching and fun appetite?

3 You will attend a dinner prepared by Michelin’s star chef Quick Dacosta . All you need to do is give them an outlet and the support they need to keep going. Remember that all tickets are entitled to a complimentary cocktail for you.

You can book your evening time for a cocktail and choose your car la carte menu. Do not wait to register , The number of seats is low.

Dress code: Smart casual

Information: [email protected]

Event Venue: Arrows Qty, 64 Eastcase Street London, W1W8NQ