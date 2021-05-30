Home Economy Roland-Garros: Guide to Night Sessions

Roland-Garros: Guide to Night Sessions

May 30, 2021 0 Comments
Le court central Philippe-Chatrier accueille à partir de ce lundi un match en nocturne par jour. Photo AFP

After the Australian Open and the US Open, Roland-Carros also has the right ses night sessions. A game will be played Monday through June 9, from 9pm to 1pm Philip-Chatterjee Federal Court. Except for the last poster played on June 9 – the first day of Phase 3 and allowing spectators to be greeted with a curfew at 11pm – everything else will be played behind closed doors.

If you are not one of the lucky ones to have a ticket to Central on June 9th, subscription is the only solution to keep an eye on the other nine meetings. Amazon Prime subscription(5.99 euros without commitment).

Amazon spent 15 million euros a season

The American e-commerce company has signed an exclusive deal in the French sports audiovisual landscape estimated at around மில்லியன் 15 million a season until 2023 and will broadcast all night-time sessions until 2023. This is a small revolution for the spectator, who can follow all the matches for free till now. On French televisions.

To Roland-Karos: The Parisian competition, also known as the major sporting events, will be televised as much as possible by a free channel according to the game code, the new era, and more and more merchants will say.

