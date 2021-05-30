Google has been accused of tracking users’ location even when the feature is disabled

In one of the lawsuits against Google, the company deliberately kept users’ location data even when the feature was disabled, as new documents provided by Business Insider were displayed.

Bucharest, May 30 – Sputnik. Business Insider reports that lawsuits filed against Google show that executives and engineers are aware that smartphone users are preventing the Internet from covering their location.

The lawsuit was probably funded by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brunovich last year. According to him, the company illegally tracked the location of Android users without their permission, even though users had disabled Android location tracking functions.

The news site also reports that documents show that phone manufacturers have been pressured by Google to hide their privacy settings from users.

In addition, according to the same documents, Google uses different techniques to collect WiFi and location data, and even applications that are not affiliated with Google.

Google collects 20 times more personal data than Apple

Douglas J., a British researcher at Trinity College London. According to a study released by Leith’s special website Ars Technica, Google’s Android system transmitted 20 times more personal data from Apple to its designer than its iOS competitor. However, Google has challenged these findings.

Vladimir Katalov, a Russian computer security expert and co-founder of Elcomsoft in Russia, confirmed that his company’s rich experience shows that Google collects more data than Apple. Sputnik France.

Fees against Google search engine

Google has now accused the company of manipulating its search engine in the shortcuts of several media channels. In April last year, a complaint was lodged by the parent company of the British daily Daily Mail that its traffic had dropped by 50%.

Other media channels, including Genius Media Group, HD Media and Spotnik, have made similar allegations following the update of Google’s search engine algorithm.

In addition to the Spotnik agency, there were about 20 Russian media sites among the victims, whose articles are placed below in the search results. Google has denied the allegations.