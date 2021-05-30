Home Top News Amazon opens cashless grocery store in London

Amazon opens cashless grocery store in London

May 30, 2021 0 Comments
Boutique "Amazon fresh" sans caisse

The Amazon Fresh Store at Ealing Broadway Shopping Center is “the first convenient store in the UK that allows you to do a shopping and then go straight out”. “This is the first physics Amazon store outside the United States,” a statement said.

Once customers log in, scan a QR code from their smartphone and then go shopping … and exit directly. No updates, but every item taken off the shelves by the customer will be automatically debited from their account through the app on their phone.

The store works with sensors, cameras and “deep learning” algorithms (technology that allows a machine to learn automatically, editor’s note), Amazon explains in a promotional video.

The store “offers a new selection of branded products offered by Amazon,” including meat, fish, fruits and vegetables, bakery, prepared food and basic necessities. “

The store “will be similar to the 20 Amazon Go stores in the US, but will operate under a new brand already used for online groceries in the UK”, and a series of other locations are planned in London.

“Consumers in the UK want a more comfortable shopping experience and we hope they appreciate being able to come out with the purchases they need,” said Matt Birch, now former head of Amazon New Stores, the former supermarket manager for Sainsbury. Country.

Amazon, which had already been on the rise in the UK before the epidemic and was increasingly competing with a distressed retail sector, has strengthened its position with the epidemic, resulting in the closure of stores that have been established for months. On the street.

READ  Goshen case: US Supreme Court gives green light to hand over allies to Japan - LINFO.re

You May Also Like

Le Canada prolonge d'un mois la validité de doses du vaccin d'AstraZeneca

Canada extends the validity of the dose of the astrogenic vaccine to one month

A historic judgment for the protection of youth

A historic judgment for the protection of youth

The London Police Museum opens its cells to visitors

The London Police Museum opens its cells to visitors

Once upon a time there was America ... Once upon a time there was a young Martinique ...

Once upon a time there was America … Once upon a time there was a young Martinique …

Women: Australia announces Australia squad for Olympics

Women: Australia announces Australia squad for Olympics

Une rangée de vélos électriques

Electric bikes are coming to London too!

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *