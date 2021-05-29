Women: Australia announces Australia squad for Olympics

Australia’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics has been announced. Who is his superstar Liz Cambage Threatened to ignore them And several players who have played in the Women’s League, including Mariana Tolo, have signed on to Basketball Lands.
Half of the team’s WNBA players are: Allen (New York Liberty), Cambodia (Las Vegas Aces), Macbeth (Seattle Storm), Mitchell (Washington Mystics), Smith (Phoenix Mercury) and Talbot (Seattle Storm). In addition, coach Sandy Frondello and Phoenix Mercury.
The Australian team will be at the Olympics in a team with Belgium, Puerto Rico and China.
|Last name
|Age
|JO Experience
|PoseTo
|City
|Condition
|Postal code
|Rebecca Allen
|28
|2e (2016)
|Wing
|Canterbury
|V.I.C.
|3126
|Elizabeth Compaz
|29
|3E (2012, 2016)
|Center
|Durak
|V.I.C.
|3142
|Katie Epsory
|31
|2nd (2016)
|Again
|Charlestown
|NSW
|2290
|Kayla George
|32
|2nd (2016)
|Center
|Moorpool
|QLD
|4870
|Tessa Levy
|28
|2nd (2016)
|Again
|Kennington
|V.I.C.
|3550
|Des Madgen
|30
|Get started
|Again
|Southern Yarra
|V.I.C.
|3141
|Esioda Macbeth
|21
|Get started
|Center
|Craigburn
|V.I.C.
|3064
|Lilani Mitchell
|35
|2nd (2016)
|Again
|Hamilton
|NSW
|2303
|Jenna O’Hie
|33
|2e (2012)
|Back / garlic.
|St. Guilda
|V.I.C.
|3182
|Alanna Smith
|24
|Get started
|Wing
|Blackburn
|V.I.C.
|3130
|Stephanie Talbot
|26
|2nd (2016)
|Wing
|Girl
|TO
|5554
|Marianna Dolo
|31
|2nd (2016)
|Center
|Downer
|Play
|2602
Photo: Liz Campege (FIBA)