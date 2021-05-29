The United States is exploring the possibility of obtaining a vaccine passport for overseas travel

The United States is exploring the possibility of developing a vaccine passport for international travel. The idea has sparked controversy in the United States, where states have implemented vaccination certification, while others deny it.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Myorgas said on Friday that the United States was “very carefully examining” the possibility of establishing a vaccine passport for international travel.

He told the American television station ABC that the idea of ​​a special passport for Americans vaccinated against Covid 19 going abroad or returning from abroad was “very carefully read.”

The Biden administration must “ensure that passports issued for vaccination are accessible to all and that no one leaves,” said Alejandro Myorgas, head of the U.S. Defense Agency. Transportation (DSA).

Passport not in the United States unanimously

The EU is preparing to establish a health certificate for the month of June and several EU countries are planning to establish one nationally.

But the idea is controversial in the United States, where some states, such as New York, have their own certification, while others such as Florida or Texas refuse to implement another, believing it violates fundamental rights this week. .

In April, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, “There will be no federal obligation for everyone to have the same vaccine certificate.