Home World The inability to accept the rate affects the Bengali, TMC in conversations; Official result: BJP

The inability to accept the rate affects the Bengali, TMC in conversations; Official result: BJP

May 29, 2021 0 Comments
হার মেনে নিতে না পেরে বাংলার ক্ষতি করছে, আলাপন-বদলিতে TMC; সরকারি সিদ্ধান্ত: BJP

Own report: Trinamool is looking at the politics behind the transfer of Chief Secretary Alaban Pandyopadhyay. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Delhi has not been able to digest the proportions of West Bengal. It is like trying to embarrass the state administration.” And how humble Modi-Shah is!

Kunal Ghosh told Ji 24 hours over the phone, “The Delhi BJP has not been able to digest the rates in West Bengal. The people of Bengal have rejected them even after making daily commuters. They are worried about harming Bengal.The so-called second wave.The West Bengal government is doing well.Trinamul came to power with a big mandate.This is not tolerated.Let the Bengali people know them.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sehgar Rai replied, “The Chief Secretary of State is being forcibly sent to the Union Representative. Has this happened since independence? How humble Modi-Shah will be!

BJP leader Sayantan Basu did not want to accept the political allegations. “This is the decision of the government,” he said. IAS officers are employees of the Government of India. This has nothing to do with politics. The Government of India felt the need for a competent officer like Alabana Banerjee. Albanbabui wants a central representative.

The tenure of IAS officer Alban Pandiopadhyay was until May 31. Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an extension of her term in the Govt situation. This period has been extended to 3 months. A few days later, the central government sent a letter saying, “Immediately, Alabana Banerjee will be relieved of all responsibilities by the state government.

READ  Biden threatens to fire White House staff if they do not treat each other with respect | Inauguration Joe Biden

read more- General Secretary Alban Pandiopadhyay was tasked with joining the service in Delhi

Loading

"; var img = img_path; var x = 0; var url=""; var prevLoc = window.location.pathname; var circle = ""; var myTimer = ""; var interval = 30; var angle = 0; var Inverval = ""; var angle_increment = 6; var handle = $.autopager({ appendTo: content_selector, content: items_selector, runscroll: maindiv, link: next_selector, autoLoad: false, page: 0, start: function(){ $(img_location).after(img); circle = $('.center-section').find('#green-halo'); myTimer = $('.center-section').find('#myTimer'); angle = 0; Inverval = setInterval(function (){ $(circle).attr("stroke-dasharray", angle + ", 20000"); if (angle >= 360) { angle = 1; } angle += angle_increment; }.bind(this),interval); }, load: function(){ $('div.loading-block').remove(); $("span.zvd-parse").each(function(index) { con_zt = $(this).text(); var cls = $(this).attr('class').replace('zvd-parse', 'zvd'); $(this).html(parseDuration(con_zt)).removeAttr('class').attr('class', cls); }); clearInterval(Inverval); if(window.OBR){ window.OBR.extern.researchWidget(); } //$('.repeat-block > .row > div.main-rhs383445').find('div.rhs383445:first').clone().appendTo('.repeat-block >.row > div.main-rhs' + x); $('div.rep-block > div.main-rhs383445 > div:first').clone().appendTo('div.rep-block > div.main-rhs' + x); $('.center-section >.row:last').before('

পরবর্তী গল্প

'); $(".main-rhs" + x).theiaStickySidebar(); var fb_script=document.createElement('script'); fb_script.text= "(function(d, s, id) {var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if (d.getElementById(id)) return;js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_GB/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.9";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));"; var fmain = $(".sr"+ x); var fdiv = '

'; $(fdiv).appendTo(fmain); FB.XFBML.parse();

xp = "#star"+x;ci=0; var pl = $(xp + " > div.field-name-body > div.field-items > div.field-item").children('p').length; if(pl>3){ $(xp + " > div.field-name-body > div.field-items > div.field-item").children('p').each(function(i, n){ ci = parseInt(i) + 1; t=this; }); } var $dfpAdrhs = $('.main-rhs' + x).children().find('.adATF').empty().attr("id", "ad-300-" + x); var $dfpAdrhs2 = $('.main-rhs' + x).children().find('.adBTF').empty().attr("id", "ad-300-2-" + x); fillElementWithAd($dfpAdrhs, '/11440465/Zeenews_Bengali_Web/Zeenews_Bengali_AS_ATF_300x250', [[300, 600], [300, 250]], {}); fillElementWithAd($dfpAdrhs2, '/11440465/Zeenews_Bengali_Web/Zeenews_Bengali_AS_BTF_1_300x250', [[300, 250], [300, 600]], {}); var instagram_script=document.createElement('script'); instagram_script.defer="defer"; instagram_script.async="async"; instagram_script.src="https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js";

setTimeout(function(){

var twit = $("div.field-name-body").find('blockquote[class^="twitter"]').length; var insta = $("div.field-name-body").find('blockquote[class^="instagram"]').length; if(twit==0){twit = ($("div.field-name-body").find('twitterwidget[class^="twitter"]').length);} if(twit>0){ if (typeof (twttr) != 'undefined') { twttr.widgets.load();

} else { $.getScript('https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js'); } } if(insta>0){ $('.content > .left-block:last').after(instagram_script); window.instgrm.Embeds.process(); } }, 1500); } }); $(document).delegate("button[id^='mf']", "click", function(){ fbcontainer=""; fbid = '#' + $(this).attr('id'); var sr = fbid.replace("#mf", ".sr");

$(fbid).parent().children(sr).toggle(); fbcontainer = $(fbid).parent().children(sr).children(".fb-comments").attr("id"); });

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; $('div[id^="ar"]').each(function(){ if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ if(prevLoc != $(this).attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).attr('data-title')); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); } }); $(".main-rhs383445").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; } } }); })(jQuery);

You May Also Like

Scientists capture the highest resolution image of atoms

Scientists capture the highest resolution image of atoms

The United States welcomes the Iraqi government's efforts in relation to militants

The United States welcomes the Iraqi government’s efforts in relation to militants

Belarusian opposition leader Zeppelin offers to pay $ 11 million for Lukashenko's arrest

Belarusian opposition leader Zeppelin offers to pay $ 11 million for Lukashenko’s arrest

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Lukashenko has been called "the leader of Oman".

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Lukashenko has been called “the leader of Oman”.

'Diamond Quartet' to meet to deal with China | The world

‘Diamond Quartet’ to meet to deal with China | The world

A fire has spread in a chemical container ship in Sri Lanka

A fire has spread in a chemical container ship in Sri Lanka

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *