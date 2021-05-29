[Podcast] Microwave # 16: Pasta La Vista! | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Pasta view, baby!
Let’s start with the pasta, pasta and many more pastas for the experiment that Mohamed created this semifinal. In the background, Sarah gives us a mix of her particular flavors… which will excite her enemies.
We describe the show on Wednesday, taking our crystal ball out to the final round of this semifinal. Finally the final challenge, a new last minute rule should not be rejected குறிப்பிட not to mention our traditional failure / top!
Be careful, Chapter 100% Spoiler!
Very good to hear from all of you.
Audio
Live download
You can save by right-clicking directly This link Download the podcast directly: Live download
if you like
Remember to leave reviews and stars on the Apple Podcast to rise in the show rankings and gain visibility. Feel free to share.
Follow on social media
Twitter page Ic Microandestcast
Law Page Facebook ic Microndespostcast
Law Page Instagram ic Microndespostcast
Listen to the podcast
On the Apple Podcast: Micro Ondes page on the Apple Podcast
On Google Podcast: Micro Ondes page on Google Podcast
On Spotify: Micro Ondes podcast page on Spotify
In the teaser: Microwaves podcast page on Teaser
In Stitcher: Microwaves podcast page in Stitcher
Sur tune in: Tune in the Microwaves podcast page
Podcast Addict: Micro Ondes podcast page for podcast addict
Castro link: Page Castro
In August: Microwaves podcast page on August
RSS feed for other podcast readers: https://urlz.fr/ffFL