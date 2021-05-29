Michael Malone, Velvet Hand in Iron Glove | NBA

Losing your second best player in several months is never good news for a team. It’s even more painful when this event comes up a few weeks before the playoffs start. This is the scene Nukates experienced last April, so a month before the first round, with Jamal Murray’s injury (a cruciate ligament rupture in the knee).

After its conference final in the “bubble” in 2020, Denver had another solid season and had bigger ambitions, especially with the players who came during the gym (Javel McKee and Aaron Gordon). How to get back after this blow of the club?

“What I’ve learned from my years in basketball and what I’ve been trying to bring to this team for six seasons is that when faced with adversity, you can’t run.”, Summarizes the coach ESPN. “You have to be positive. We are consistent in this area: we do it every day regardless of events. “

Positive attitude and culture of “no reason”

So Malone used his gentle method, close to the players, which is far away from his figure on the bench, where he is sometimes overwhelmed with energy and never hesitates to raise his voice. In fact, in the secret of his locker room, he is very quiet, with his jaw closed, and he seems to be tough when we go silent to find solutions.

“In the next exercise, I came up with Jamal’s stats. I read it: points, aids, 3-points ”, Says the coach. “I wanted everyone to know what was missing. These 24 hours were very emotional for all of us. But I had to say that I don’t want players to become Jamal. They don’t have to play a different role. But you have to be positive, you have to have the right body language. Trust yourself and their teammates. That’s what good teams do. “

Created the speech process. The Nuggets finished the season without Murke with a strong record of 13 wins and 5 defeats, finishing 3rd in the West, while they were 4th when the playmaker was injured.

“This team’s opposition is a direct response to Malone.”, Says owner owner Tim Connelly. “We haven’t had a lot of losses in the last six seasons. We’ve always responded well during difficult times. It’s a huge thank you to him.”

The Colorado players, who took a 1-0 lead at home after the first game against the Blazers, have reversed this trend, and after Game 3 in Portland they are now in charge of the series (2-1). Another stone in Malone’s building: “No excuse, we believe it”, He insists. “That’s why I’m so proud of this team.”