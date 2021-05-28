Home Top News Historic success for teenagers who wanted to stop the expansion of the coal mine

Historic success for teenagers who wanted to stop the expansion of the coal mine

May 28, 2021 0 Comments
Historic success for teenagers who wanted to stop the expansion of the coal mine

Published:

A few months ago, the Environment Minister sued a dozen young people for opposing the expansion of a coal mine in New South Wales. The court on Thursday partially agreed with them, recognizing that the government has a duty to protect children from decisions that are harmful to the environment and worsen the effects of climate change.

With our correspondent in Sydney, Grocery Place

They have not yet reached the voting age. Still, they have a minister to hold them accountable. On Thursday, May 27, a Melbourne court ruled that the Australian Environment Minister had a duty to protect children. Obligation to indicate non-participation in global warming.

The youth behind the move wanted to prevent the minister from authorizing the expansion of coal mining in the state of New South Wales. The court rejected the request. But, recognizing the duty to protect, falls on the minister, and this decision gives a sense of victory.

A decision that can set a precedent

Attorney David Barton, who defended their case, believes the decision will set a precedent and prevent new mines from opening in the future. ” This security duty applies when the Minister decides whether or not to approve a project. So if a project lands on her desk and she has to make a decision, that judgment will have implications for other fossil fuel projects in Australia. , He believes.

In this area, the Australian government is far from setting a precedent. He has announced the construction of a new gas-fired power plant.

Also read: Australian teens take legal action against my extension plan

READ  Biden, led by the United States, is tackling the epidemic

You May Also Like

The deserted city of London will transform offices into housing

The deserted city of London will transform offices into housing

There is no offer for the Basque Adventure Park in the United States

There is no offer for the Basque Adventure Park in the United States

Monster crowd on the streets of London, terraces of pubs taken by the storm

Monster crowd on the streets of London, terraces of pubs taken by the storm

Même menacé par un procès, Trump peut encore viser la présidence des Etats-Unis

Even if threatened by a lawsuit, Trump could still target the US presidency

Australians seeking return from India risk imprisonment: "A defamatory decision"

Australians seeking return from India risk imprisonment: “A defamatory decision”

Etudiants les démarches à suivre pour travailler en Australie !

Students: Steps to follow to work in Australia!

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *