Monster crowd on the streets of London, terraces of pubs taken by the storm

May 27, 2021 0 Comments
The British rushed to control their large locked hair on the balconies of pubs this early Monday morning, tasting a little freedom gained by removing the restrictions associated with infection.

In London, this Monday evening party was especially in full swing. Announced by radio LBC News, Encountered a monster crowd on the streets of Soho district in the center of the capital. The terraces of pubs and restaurants were crowded.

These scenes make possible a clear improvement in the health of the UK, the most miserable country in Europe with more than 127,000 deaths, under severe imprisonment and massive vaccination. The United Kingdom, which was defined for the third time in early January, now has less than 3,000 cases and less than 50 deaths a day.

The country is actively vaccinating: nearly 60% of people have the first dose, most of them over the age of 50.

Calls with caution

Despite these improvements, calls were growing cautiously to avoid a resurgence of pollution. “Even if it is not known exactly when or to what extent, there will inevitably be a relapse in the number of cases,” warned Peter Harby, a Times radio professor who chairs the British government’s advisory panel (Nervtok).

The reopening of indoor catering in the UK is scheduled for May 17, while hotels, museums, theaters and stadiums stand out, with limited capacity, while various constituencies in the United Kingdom are using deconfiliation that does not follow the same schedule.

