Last chance U season 1: What happened to them? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

In 2016, Netflix offered its subscribers to discover the everyday life of a junior college team, far removed from the rhinestones and glitter of the best NCAAs.

In Season 1, cameras land on Scuba, a small town of nearly 800 souls in the state of Mississippi that draws the attention of the East Mississippi Community College (EMCC). Led by Barry Stephens, EMCC specializes in recruiting players who have educational issues or have had past behavioral problems with other NCAA teams. The goal is not glamorous, the distractions are minimal, but this time it has collected 5 national titles since 2011. Scuba represents the last chance to try to break at the highest level.

Let’s see some players today about this opening season.

Ronald Olly, defensive defense

In early 2016, this cute 133kg baby played for the Nichols State Project in Louisiana. In the first year, he had 41 docks, of which there were two excuses for a loss of 6.5 and 10 appearances, but only one as a starter. Also used on special teams, the 84-yard touchdown is on a blocked punt return. He failed to comply with a high university and did not play in 2017. He then returned to the Colonels for his final year of university qualification, where he made an impact. Important at the center of the defensive line. In 12 games, he has amassed 13.5 tackles, 5 sacks and two closed stumbles for loss.

Before the deal finally collapsed, Olly was not drafted, but a call came from Ravens to join Baltimore. Auckland later volunteered to come and try during a small camp, and attracted the attention of recruiters. He finally signed a 3-year contract with the Raiders, where he will try to make a place for himself at 53 by starting again in September.

Proud to be a rider from Shubota to Auckland #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/sZSo1Yl4zq – Ronald Olly (on Ronald Olly) May 6, 2019

Wyatt Roberts, Quarterback

The lighting of the projectors is too low for the group’s region. The offer of a Varsity Premier League program was not available in the opening quarterback of the 2015 season, and briefly returned to the state of Mississippi for further learning.

Nick Fitzgerald was named part of the Bulldogs’ No. 1 team before he disappeared next year and was part of the 2016 squad. While Roberts was finishing his education online, he married at a steel plant in Columbus, Mississippi.

DJ La, running behind

Law enrolled at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2016, where he made a strong impression on coach Bill Clark during training camp. He had to miss the entire season of surgery following a serious knee injury. Without losing his credentials, the Blazers kept their plan in the gap between 2015 and 2016. In 2017 he was expected to play a key role in the racing game, but he was wrongly eliminated. Adequate educational level.

Last I heard, he wanted to pursue his career, but was reluctant to apply to a NAIA (National Association of Inter-Collegiate Athlete) school or start a career in Canada.

John Franklin III, Quarterback

One of the best known. As an alternative in 2015, he used his incredible performance in the last game of the season (291 yards, 6 touchdowns) to continue his career on Auburn’s side. But he crossed the same path 204 yards (14/26) and did not enjoy a touchdown, adding 430 extra yards to the ground and 2 touchdowns in 12 games. Same story next year when Florida moved to the Atlantic. Listed as a receiver, he completed 1 of his 2 passes for 49 yards, 229 yards on the ground for one touchdown and 95 yards for another touchdown.

Unfortunately, Franklin is most famous in Boca Raton for releasing the ball before crossing the goal line after a long time. He was not expelled from college, but has been taken away by the Bears since last year. Chicago is trying to turn him into a cornerback.

Gary McRae, line recipient

Like John Franklin III, McGrath advanced to an approved project in 2016 by engaging with Louisville. But unlike the quarterback, his playing time was short, playing mainly on special teams.

No two mini-games and stats were recorded in 2016. Not so much better in 2017 with four blocks on the clock. He played in two games in 2018 before suffering a shoulder injury and missing the rest of the season. McRae is now listed as a graduate student.