Coding – Technical Science – The first of June, the veil falls on UFO sightings

It will expire soon This is a 180 day deadline, U.S. to release official reports of unidentified flying objects. President Donald Trump also provided agencies, namely UFOs. The archives will open on June 1, and the encrypted files will be available to those involved so that anyone can access them. Fans clearly believe that the accounts will confirm calculations about the existence of extraterrestrials. At the same time, it is not known whether documents and reports provided to the public can provide a clear conclusion about the origin of most of the objects or events found.

Radio telescopes looking for extraterrestrial life forms Photo: Construction Photo / Avalon / Getty Images Hungary

With the former intelligence chief’s statement, he is trying to advance expectations. In his words, official materials usually contain cases that do not have a clear explanation. John Radcliffe, former head of the National Intelligence Directorate for Joint Investigation, told Maria Partiromo, a Fox News correspondent.

There are many cases where there is no clear explanation for what we have seen. When information is decrypted, it can be kept a little more accurate. Usually these things appear on multiple (different) sensors at once எங்க We have more records than have already been made public.

Radcliffe added that reports to be released in June would provide additional information.

There were similar feelings around the world. When I say observations, I am not just talking about pilot reports or satellite recordings. As I mentioned, they were captured by complex sensors.

The former director further unpublished records show that it is difficult or impossible to explain the myriad events with our current knowledge. These include unexpected, rapid changes in speed and direction, as well as crossing the sound line without sound explosion.