Researchers around the world will discuss for a second time the future of a new research direction in the Large Hadron collision near Geneva, which is expected to open up extensive measurements of high-energy neutrinos and new ways to search for dark matter. Dr. Sebastian Trojanovsky of AstroCNT, co-author of the discussed project for a new FLArE experiment, and the Department of Theoretical Physics of the National Center for Atomic Research

Scheduled resume The big Hadron collision (LHC) is one of the most anticipated events in the world of physics. In this case, a new research direction will be launched at the LHC, which will include the measurement of high-energy neutrinos and the search for traces of new physics on the axis of the proton collision beam.

This unusual method of using Collider was proposed by the authors of the FASER detector concept (a multidictor designed to search for long-lived particles formed in LHC collisions, which may be a signal for the existence of an imaginary dark object – Ed.). One of its founders, Dr. Sebastian Trojanovsky, was associated with the AstroCNT Research Center at the Astronomical Center. Nicholas Copernicus National Center for PAS and Nuclear Research.

– Although the FASER experiment has not yet begun to collect data in the future, we are already asking how to make this idea more ambitious project in the future – says Dr. Trojanovsky. Discussions on this topic will bring together about 100 researchers from around the world dealing with particle physics on May 27-28 (in remote formulation).

At the meeting, CERN engineers will also present preliminary plans for the construction of a new underground laboratory that will allow for additional experiments focusing on the collision beam axis.. It is a long-term project aimed at increasing the research capacity of the current conflict, which should serve the science for many years.





Series tests in LHC

Among the many experiments proposed for the new laboratory, FASER was the direct successor to the inventor. This experiment, tentatively named FASER 2, will significantly expand the current inventor’s invention capability. Although current or proposed future testing does not allow direct monitoring The dark thing, They help to find theoretically unstable particles that can mediate its interactions.

Authors of the April article published in the journal Physics Review D, Professor. Brian Patel, professor at the University of Pittsburgh, USA. Jonathan Feng, Irwin and Dr. Trojanovsky from the University of California. They propose a way to directly observe particles of light and dark matter in a new laboratory. For this purpose, they recommend placing a new detector called FLArE (Forward Liquid Argon Test) using the technology of the liquid-argon time projection chamber and an initial signal using a scintillation combustion form.

– Such a discovery would be a new tool for the direct search of dark objects, by studying their interactions at very high energies, and by the laboratory control stream of such particles.. Dr. Trozanovsky argues that this method is too conducive to current underground experiments to search for particles that appear from space or are produced by cosmic rays.

The idea for the new FLArE detector was quickly incorporated into the new laboratory’s initial engineering projects and experimental discussions, including tests for future neutrino research at the LHC. – Time will tell whether this project will be another FASER success or turn into a better solution than that – comments Dr. Trojanovsky. – One thing is for sure: physicists are not idle, do not stop trying to better understand the laws governing our world – he adds.

