Travel along the sunny shores of Australia’s Gold Coast, 25 kilometers from Brisbane, and discover Greater Springfield, a different city by design. You may not have heard of it before, and surprisingly the city is not yet 30 years old. But that did not stop her. Developer Springfield Citigroup (SCG) says it could be the next Silicon Valley in a few years. “The world has learned a lot from Silicon Valley,” the Maha Senathambi Foundation told CNBC. “We said:‘ We are 85 years old. Let’s design the latest version. “” The brain behind Greater Springfield, the only city in Australia to be built alone, is the first project planned since Senate and the capital, Canberra, were founded over a century ago. The 80s real estate mogul – who has spent 50 years developing residential and business projects across Australia – said his latest venture, like the inspiration for Silicon Valley, is to create a modern business hub surrounding technology, education and healthcare services.

Now he is looking for big companies to help him reach the next stage of his $ 68 billion vision. “We are trying to pull Microsoft and Google out of the world,” Senathamby said, indicating that the group is currently in talks with a multinational technology company.

Created on 7,000 acres of land purchased for $ 6.1 million, Greater Springfield is the tenth largest planned community in the world – a truly vibrant, mobile city that has changed a lot from the abandoned record acquired by Senate. In 1992. READ Paul Reid created the 58th overall draft by the Philadelphia 76ers It now has 46,000 residents, 16,500 homes, 11 schools, national campuses, a hospital and a railway, connecting with neighboring Brisbane, Senate said, adding that the city is 25 per cent complete after receiving $ 15 billion in private and government funding. But there is still work to be done to transform it into a new innovation hub in the Asia-Pacific region, to triple the population, create 52,000 new jobs by 2030 and achieve its goals. So far, 20 000 jobs have been created directly and indirectly as part of the project. , Says SCG. “We want to send them with the most reputable companies, they are the most talented and want to make the most profit,” Senathambi said. “We can’t do this great job alone.”

The new business activities are designed to attract the knowledge workers associated with its key pillars to the city’s main employment center, known as the Knowledge Zone in Greater Springfield, with skills related to: technology, education and health care. The City of Health, a 128-acre health district created in partnership with Harvard Medical International, will provide better health care and thousands of medical jobs, Senate said. At the same time, the expansion of the city’s education network, centered on two new universities and tribal communities, will nurture a new generation of professionals, he said.

