A positive audience at the Melbourne Stadium, thousands urged people to isolate themselves

Melbourne MCG, the stadium where the Kovit-19 positive spectator attended the Australian football match on Sunday. – Greg Wood / AFP



Thousands of Australian football fans were ordered to self-isolate and test Du Covit-19 After a person who has attended a game

Melbourne Positive test. The second largest city

From Australia Attempts to have a source of contamination with 15 cases so far.

Among them, one fan attended Sunday’s Australian football match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at MCG, which welcomed 23,415 spectators per million. The Australian Football League (AFL) said thousands of fans should sit next to the person who tested positive for the match and isolate themselves until their screening results were available. At the same time, Australian officials are examining images from CCTV cameras to see if others are being harmed.

Race against time

MCG is one of the many Melbourne sites that are frequently visited by people who test positive. Authorities have launched a race against time to test as many people as possible in the city, which was inhabited by five million people last year through four months of imprisonment, which dealt a severe blow to its economy. “We are concerned about the number and type of affected areas and the next 24 hours will be crucial if we are to take further action,” said James Merlino, Acting Prime Minister of the State of Victoria.

On Tuesday, as New Zealand stopped its air “bubble” with that state, the number of returnees was again limited and it was again mandatory to wear masks indoors. These are the first cases of local pollution in Melbourne in three months. They are all said to be linked to a hotel that isolates travelers from abroad. Australia has the spread of Covid 19 on its soil, especially through strict border control.

However, the vaccine campaign is struggling to launch only the 3.7 million doses administered to a population of 25 million. There have been a total of less than 30,000 Covid 19 cases in Australia since the outbreak, which has killed less than a thousand people in the country.