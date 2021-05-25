The wreck restaurant is set in the gardens of the House of Latin America

Manon c. Posted May 25, 2021 at 11:30 am. Updated May 25, 2021 at 11:30 p.m.

Wreck Restaurant will be set up on May 26, 2021 in the Maison de American Latin Gardens. This is seen in the 17th Amendment to the Essentials of this fish restaurant acquired by Alan Ducas. Green terrace.

Unauthorized address in the 17th Arrondissement for Lovers Pisces And others Seafood, Acquired by Wreck Restaurant Alain Ducas Change location! Now, from May 26, 2021, wreck enthusiasts will have to head to the Latin American mansion for a good dinner.

In fact, from May 26, meet Gardens of the House of Latin America Discover so much of this new place Gastronomic. Deco side, that is Architect Mary Derodilhe The whole ocean feature, playing with brass and yellow woods, is a medal lamp inspired by fishermen’s nets, Green terrace opening in this garden At the heart of capital.

In kitchens, Alain Ducas Leave the ovens on David Vignott, For a long time in the kitchens of Louis XV-Alain Ducas in Hotel de Paris, which passed through the Reich in 2015. The chef has decided to respect the feel of the restaurant’s original menu; Thus we see Essentials of a fish restaurant Etc. The bar confit, cream cheese and watercress, large Only Avocado gold or for two persons கானாங்கெளுத்தி Flame, zucchini and horsetail.

But Meat With, attracts attention Beautiful pieces As Chicken Roasted Landus Turmeric, Vegetables and Riguette, or Beef Oysters, with sea apples. With a glass of wine of choice Gerard Margion, Head Sammy Maison Ducas of Paris.

To complete a pleasant note, we choose Chocolate Eclair XL (From Manufactured Alain Ducas), Coffee or Vanilla, The French snack Amelie Bastis, or Mr. Reich, hit the ice cream hazelnut, hot chocolate sauce.

A New address It is very far from the city center Lunch and dinner !