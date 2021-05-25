Home Science One question is enough to find out what kind of person they are talking to

One question is enough to find out what kind of person they are talking to

May 25, 2021 0 Comments
One question is enough to find out what kind of person they are talking to

A person can easily express what they really are because the answer shows a person’s character.

Dustin Wood, a professor of psychology at Wake Forest University in the United States, said that our perception of others reveals more about us and our personality than many people think.

It is enough for a man to ask a question and it will show who we are dealing with.

The question is, “What do you think of that person?”

When someone in front of you starts saying positive things about someone, it reveals that he has a positive personality. But, if he starts emphasizing only the negative sides of someone, it means that his personality is negative.

read more: Why do we say “cheers” when someone sheds tears?

– How positively or negatively you see another person is an indicator of how happy or unhappy you are, how satisfied or dissatisfied you are with your life, and how much others love or hate you – explained this professor.

He adds that people who are dissatisfied with their lives often present others negatively and speak ill of them. He also says that narcissistic individuals are more inclined to criticize others.

read more: If you make a snack with water, you make a big mistake: here are the ones you like for your guests!

– A large number of negative traits are associated with the negative view of others. People with these tendencies often suffer from depression and various personality disorders – writes Atma.

Follow us Instagram I Facebook

READ  The asteroid, classified as "dangerous," will orbit the Earth in March

You May Also Like

The newly discovered enzymes are not heavy metal fans

The newly discovered enzymes are not heavy metal fans

Extensive cross-sectional galaxy-scientific study of another galaxy reveals significant similarity with CNBetta.com

Electron microscope's new algorithm breaks resolution, magnifying atomic vibrations 100 million times

Electron microscope’s new algorithm breaks resolution, magnifying atomic vibrations 100 million times

5 English Moon Idioms Part 1 | 5 Moon Idioms Part1

5 English Moon Idioms Part 1 | 5 Moon Idioms Part1

'Focus'; The CEO warns Airtel users

‘Focus’; The CEO warns Airtel users

An ambitious project aimed at recreating the human brain

An ambitious project aimed at recreating the human brain

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *