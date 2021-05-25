One question is enough to find out what kind of person they are talking to

A person can easily express what they really are because the answer shows a person’s character.

Dustin Wood, a professor of psychology at Wake Forest University in the United States, said that our perception of others reveals more about us and our personality than many people think.

It is enough for a man to ask a question and it will show who we are dealing with.

The question is, “What do you think of that person?”

When someone in front of you starts saying positive things about someone, it reveals that he has a positive personality. But, if he starts emphasizing only the negative sides of someone, it means that his personality is negative.

– How positively or negatively you see another person is an indicator of how happy or unhappy you are, how satisfied or dissatisfied you are with your life, and how much others love or hate you – explained this professor.

He adds that people who are dissatisfied with their lives often present others negatively and speak ill of them. He also says that narcissistic individuals are more inclined to criticize others.

– A large number of negative traits are associated with the negative view of others. People with these tendencies often suffer from depression and various personality disorders – writes Atma.

